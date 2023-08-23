MAI Capital Management Has $472,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CP opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

