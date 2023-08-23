Burney Co. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 217.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,054.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

