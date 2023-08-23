Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

