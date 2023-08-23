LPL Financial LLC Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.51. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

