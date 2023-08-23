Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.64. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,370. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

