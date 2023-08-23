ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.21, Zacks reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 122.17% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.45) EPS.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

