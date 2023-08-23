DocuSign, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for DocuSign in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

