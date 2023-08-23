EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Issues Earnings Results

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. EZFill had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 173.66%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

EZFill Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

