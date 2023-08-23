Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

SIRI opened at $4.27 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

