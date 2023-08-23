Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

