STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

