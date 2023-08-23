Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,369 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

