Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,496 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HAL opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

