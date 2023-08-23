Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.