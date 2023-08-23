Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 735 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OZK opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.43. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

