Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $388,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $398.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

