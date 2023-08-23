Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,810,000 after purchasing an additional 469,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock worth $353,433 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

