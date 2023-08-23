Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 295 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $318.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average of $335.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

