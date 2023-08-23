7,826 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000.

SCHP opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

