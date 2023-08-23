Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,534 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMG. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

