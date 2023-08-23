Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 374 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nordson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.