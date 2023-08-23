Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DVN stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.