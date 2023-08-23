Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 52,202 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.