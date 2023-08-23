Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

