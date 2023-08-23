Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $398.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.