The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $370.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.10. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

