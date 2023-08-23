Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,972 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.43 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

