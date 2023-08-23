Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.52 and a 200-day moving average of $290.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

