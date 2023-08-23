Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

