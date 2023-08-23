Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average of $329.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

