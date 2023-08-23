Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,568. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

