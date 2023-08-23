Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.67% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICPT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

