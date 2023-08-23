Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 219,499 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.38% of Guardant Health worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $21,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $16,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

