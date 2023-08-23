Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 63.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

