Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

