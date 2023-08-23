Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

