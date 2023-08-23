Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 916.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,890 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE:MBC opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

