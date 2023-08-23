STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.28% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

