Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 82,048 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,500. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.