Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 761,200 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 240,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $341.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,312 shares of company stock valued at $249,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

