Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 23,318 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

