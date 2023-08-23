Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.