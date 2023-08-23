Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after buying an additional 1,838,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

