Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 13,839 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.40%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

