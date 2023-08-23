Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 24,819 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 340.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,503 shares of company stock worth $7,287,166. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $277.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

