Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO William L. Ballhaus Purchases 39,925 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

