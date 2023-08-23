Secil Tabli Watson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Secil Tabli Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Everi Price Performance
EVRI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $73,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Everi
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.