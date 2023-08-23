Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,415,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

