Keybank National Association OH Acquires 945 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

