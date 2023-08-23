Keybank National Association OH Buys 141 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

